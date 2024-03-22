GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Suspicious death of girl being probed in Madurai

March 22, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai city police are investigating into the death of a minor girl under suspicious circumstances under Koodal Nagar police station limits. The police said that the 11-year-old girl was being brought up by her aunt (mother’s sister) since her infancy after her mother’s death. The biological father of the girl got married again and deserted the infant. On Thursday evening, the girl was found lying unconscious in her house following which she was rushed to a private hospital from where she was referred to the Government Rajaji Hospital. However, doctors there had declared her brought dead. The post-mortem has been completed. Since the girl had some injuries on her body, the Koodal Nagar police are interrogating the family members.

