Suspicious death of 30-year-old man turns out to be murder

December 03, 2022 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Five persons, including a woman, were arrested on Friday in connection with the death of a 30-year-old man in Kodaikanal two days ago.

Police identified the accused as P. Kerlin Swetha, 25, of Chennai, P. Paranthaga Cholan, 25, A. Akhil Hameed, 26, both from Kodaikanal, Nethaji Subash Chandra Bose, 27, of Tirunelveli and S. Gowtham, 31, of Mumbai.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased, A. Surya of Tenkasi, had been staying in a resort in Kallukuzhi area in Kodaikanal to pursue his interest in music. Surya and Swetha, an online yoga instructor, who had broken off their relationship earlier, met in Kodaikanal and had a heated argument on the night of November 30, the police said.

According to her confession, Swetha called four of her friends to help her sort things out. They allegedly assaulted Surya, in which he sustained injuries. He was rushed to Kodaikanal Government Hospital, where he was declared dead. The body was shifted to Dindigul GH.

Surya’s family members refused to receive his body at the Dindigul hospital and demanded a fair probe into his death.

Citing the post-mortem report, Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran told The Hindu that Surya received three strong punches in his chest area. “He sustained fractures on his skull and most of his ribs are broken. These types of injuries do not occur when one slips off the stairway like the accused stated. And one of the accused, Swetha, is a karate champion,” he added.

Later, police arrested the five persons, and they were remanded in judicial custody.

Kodaikanal police, who had registered a case of suspicious death initially, altered it to a case of murder.