Suspicious death in 2022 turns out to be murder; eight held as Sivaganga police crack grave crime

In a major breakthrough, a case of suspicious death of an unidentified person was altered into murder and eight persons were arrested by the Sivaganga Taluk Police on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said that on May 18, 2022, following a complaint from the VAO Suganthi, the Taluk police had registered a case of suspicious death under Section 174 Cr.Pc.

The complaint was that a charred body of a male was found near the Udaiyanenthal tank in Nemmeni village. Preliminary investigations by the then Inspector Muthu Meenakshi did not fetch any leads. The officers, however, preserved the thigh bone of the victim for DNA profile and sent it to the regional forensic sciences laboratory in Madurai for scientific examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though teams were formed, the police were unable to detect the suspects for long time.

During the course of investigation, Sivaganga DSP Sibisai Soundaryan received an input, which turned out to be vital. The teams collected discreet information and zeroed in on the suspects.

Based on the confession of one Ramesh, the police found that the deceased identified as Krishna worked in a fly-ash brick unit owned by Ramesh in Vaniyankudi in Sivaganga Town Police Station limit.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is said that Krishna, the worker had allegedly stolen some of the movables from the unit and consumed liquor. Hence, on May 17, 2022, Ramesh and his friends, whose names were given as Nitheesh, Saktivel, Mohan Raj, Gopikrishna, Senthil, Venkatesh and Yasin had jointly beaten the victim severely. In the process, the worker had died.

The following day, (May 18, 2022), Ramesh, Nitheesh and Senthil had reportedly conspired among themselves to conceal the body and transported it to Udaiyanenthal tank in Keelakulam area. After pouring diesel over the body, they had set fire to it and escaped from the spot.

The police arrested all the eight accused and registered case under IPC Sections 147, 148, 302 and 201 respectively.

The Ramanathapuram Range DIG of Police M Durai commended the team for cracking the heinous crime and securing all the suspects.

Further investigation was on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.