Inspector, constable suspended

Inspector Jayamani, attached to the Thirukoshtiyur police station, was suspended on charges of negligence and dereliction of duty on Tuesday.

Following a complaint last week, a team from the revenue department led by Tahsildar Jayalakshmi raided a private farm on Kandramanickam Road and seized 50 loads of sand and another 150 loads of ‘savudu’ soil. Inquiries revealed that it belonged to a DMK functionary.

Based on a complaint, the Tirukoshtiyur police registered a case.

However, Superintendent of Police Rohith Nathan found during a review meeting that the Inspector had not arrested the accused.

So, on his recommendation, the DIG of Police (Ramanathapuram Range) N M Mylvahanan suspended the officer for dereliction of duty and negligence.

At a time when the High Court had directed the authorities concerned to be vigilant against destruction of natural resources and instructed the law enforcement agencies to deal with an iron hand, the delay in the arrest of the accused had come under scanner of senior officers.

Tirunelveli

Meanwhile, Lakshminarayanan, Grade I constable attached to the Moolaikkaraipatti police station in Tirunelveli district, has been suspended for allegedly facilitating illegal sand quarrying. Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan received complaints that the policeman was aiding illegal sand quarrying in this region.

When he conducted enquiries, the charges were found to be true. So, he has been placed under suspension.