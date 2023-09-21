ADVERTISEMENT

Suspended woman Sub-Registrar’s house searched

September 21, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing police searched the house of a suspended woman sub-registrar near Alangulam in the district on Thursday.

 Sources in the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing said Sub-Registrar of Alangulam, Ananthi was suspended on June 25, 2022 for allegedly registering a fake document for obvious reasons. She was placed under suspension for registering the forged document.

 Against this backdrop, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing officials raided the house of Ananthi in Marudhamputhur on Thursday following information about her alleged involvement in the registration of good number of fake documents.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US