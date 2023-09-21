Suspended woman Sub-Registrar’s house searched

September 21, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - TENKASI

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing police searched the house of a suspended woman sub-registrar near Alangulam in the district on Thursday.

Sources in the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing said Sub-Registrar of Alangulam, Ananthi was suspended on June 25, 2022 for allegedly registering a fake document for obvious reasons. She was placed under suspension for registering the forged document.

Against this backdrop, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing officials raided the house of Ananthi in Marudhamputhur on Thursday following information about her alleged involvement in the registration of good number of fake documents.

