Suspended SI’s bail plea adjourned

THOOTHUKUDI
Hearing of the bail petition of suspended Sub-Inspector of Police of Sattankulam K. Balakrishnan, who has been arrested in connection with the twin custodial deaths case, was adjourned till Wednesday by Thoothukudi Principal Sessions Judge N. Logeswaran.
The CB-CID counsel informed the court in the forenoon of Tuesday that the investigating agency had handed over the case to the CBI, which was not represented by a counsel then. Hence, the court passed over the case to 1 p.m. after asking the CB-CID’s advocate to alert the CBI counsel.
Later, appearing through WhatsApp from Madurai, CBI counsel S. Vijayan said all records pertaining to the case had been transferred to the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Madurai, for hearing and the Thoothukudi court could not entertain the bail petition.
When he was asked to submit his objection in writing, he could not do so as the Investigating Officer was in Thoothukudi, and he could not obtain his signature. Hence, the case was adjourned.
Meanwhile, Special Sub-Inspector Pauldurai and constable Thomas, who have been arrested in the case and were undergoing treatment at Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, were discharged and taken to Thoothukudi District Jail.
