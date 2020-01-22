Suspended SI challenges life sentence awarded to him

MADURAI

A Sub-Inspector of Police, A. Kalidass, who was sentenced to life for gunning down an accused during an interrogation at a police station in Ramanathapuram district, appealed against the award of life term before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday.

Kalidass challenged the sentence awarded by the Principal District Judge, Ramanathapuram, for having shot dead K. Syed Mohammed in 2014, during an interrogation at SP Pattinam police station.

In his appeal, Kalidass said that Syed Mohammed was being interrogated at the station based on a complaint by a two-wheeler mechanic. The mechanic had alleged that Syed Mohammed had attempted to murder him following a dispute over returning a two-wheeler left for repair.

He claimed that during the interrogation, Syed Mohammed attempted to assault him with a knife and in self-defence he used his service revolver and fired three rounds at the accused. He said that had he not opened fire, he would have been stabbed to death by the accused.

There was no motive to kill the accused. Even when the police secured the accused, he had used filthy language against them under the influence of alcohol, Kalidass said. He prayed that the sentenced imposed on him by the lower court be suspended.

A Division Bench of Justices T. Raja and B. Pugalendhi ordered notice to the State and adjourned the hearing in the case.