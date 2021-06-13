Suspended police constable held in burglary cases

Sattur

Virudhunagar district police have arrested a police constable, under suspension, in connection with burglary in three houses here.

The police said that the suspended constable, M. Karkavel (29) of Tiruchendur, was arrested for having stolen gold and cash of ₹ 7,500 from three houses on Murugan Street under Sattur Town police limits on June 8.

The police had identified the accused through video footages of closed-circuit television camera network.

A former constable attached to Arumuganeri police station in Thoothukudi district, Karkavel was suspended after he was caught in a theft case under Tirunelveli city police limits in February 2020.