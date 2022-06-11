Suspended median work poses danger for road users

No caution signs or ropes to indicate work is in progress, says resident

No caution signs or ropes to indicate work is in progress, says resident

A 200-metre stretch on G.T.N. Road, one of the arterial roads in Dindigul, has been dug for construction of median, but the work remains suspended for more than two months.

The road, used by a large number of vehicles every day, poses danger as it does not have any caution signs or ropes indicating that work is in progress, said H. Rajesh Kannan, district treasurer, Tamil Nadu Consumer Protection Centre, Dindigul.

“Once school reopens next week, the safety of students of two schools is at stake. The traffic during peak hours in the morning and evening is going to be hectic and the work must be expedited,” he said.

Elderly who people go for walking during the mornings and road users who are passing by at night, especially from other cities, will be unaware of the road work and possibility of accidents is high, he said.

Absence of streetlight facility and proper caution ropes would prove fatal at night. Protruding iron rods compound the danger factor. “Once a car got accidentally stuck into the pit around 6 p.m. and it took a lot of effort to retrieve the vehicle. There is a school exactly opposite to the dug out area and authorities need to act swiftly to set the road right ,” T Karuppiah, a resident, said.

Along with this, road expansion work is also halted midway with gravel filled along the stretch, making it difficult to navigate on the shrunken road.

Mr. Karuppiah also complained of meat shop owners and residents dumping the waste at night near Lion’s Club Mahal even after being warned several times. “The dumping of unsegregated waste and irregular collection of garbage by Corporation workers leads to stench emanating from the heap,” said Mr Karuppaiah.

When contacted Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian said that the contractor concerned had been issued notice and would be slapped a fine of ₹500 every day until the project is completed. “I live in the same area and I know the difficulties in using the stretch very well. Measures will be taken to complete the work within a month,” he added.