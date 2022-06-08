Suspended college teachers stage protest

TIRUNELVELI

A section of 35 teachers of St. Xavier’s College, Palayamkottai, being administered by the Society of Jesuit priests, staged a protest on Wednesday to highlight their demand of appointment of qualified persons as heads of departments, joint principal and controller of examinations besides revoking suspension of some of the faculty members.

The teachers said they were urging the college management to appoint the senior-most faculty member of every department as its head and the Joint Principal and Controller of Examination as per the State government norms. After their repeated requests to the management to follow the government’s norms were ignored, they were organising a series of agitations that led to the suspension of a few faculty members.

A section of the faculty members laid siege to the office of Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education at Pettai here along with members of Madurai Kamaraj, Manonmaniam Sundaranar, Mother Teresa and Alagappa University Teachers’ Association (MUTA) on October 27 last year. As these demands remained unfulfilled, the teachers resumed their agitation on the college premises.

When tripartite talks involving the protesting teachers, officials from the Department of Collegiate Education and the representatives of St. Xavier’s College were organised by the district administration with the Revenue Divisional Officer, Tirunelveli in chair, it was resolved to implement the guidelines of the Department of Higher Education and the Ministry of Education in the appointment of heads of departments, principal, etc.

“However, no action has been taken till date and the questions raised under the Right to Information Act remain either unanswered or disposed of with irrelevant answers,” said Tharcis Albin, one of the suspended and protesting professors.

MUTA general secretary S. Nagarajan said the college management had violated the guidelines in appointing the principal and the heads of the departments by nominating juniors without adequate teaching experience. The principal (in-charge) was signing in all records as ‘principal’. Violating the UGC norms, a retired professor had been appointed as ‘Controller of Examination’ and the students’ admission was being done without transparency.

“When a section of the teachers opposed these violations by submitting petitions to the management, they have been placed under suspension. The government should take due action to ensure the implementation of stipulated guidelines in the college,” Mr. Nagarajan told reporters.