Suspended bank manager held for siphoning off customers’ money in Tirunelveli district

Sudhakar P. TIRUNELVELI
August 17, 2022 21:34 IST

Police have arrested the suspended manager of a nationalised bank for allegedly siphoning off money from the deposits of customers in the district.

According to Superintendent of Police P. Saravanan, Krishnan, Chief Manager of the bank, submitted a complaint to him accusing Natarajan, 59, of Vadakku Karukurichi near Cheranmahadevi of having siphoned off money to the tune of ₹67.90 lakh from the deposits of the customers when he was serving as manager of Kallidaikurichi and Cheranmahadevi branches.

During investigation, the police found that Natarajan had taken the money from the deposits even before they matured and cheated the customers. Natarajan was arrested on Wednesday and remanded in judicial custody.

“Since the bank had already conducted an internal inquiry and found that Natarajan had illegally taken the money from the deposits, he had been placed under suspension,” said Mr. Saravanan, who lauded the investigating team comprising District Crime Branch Inspector P. Muthu, Sub-Inspector Rajeshwari and Head Constable Subramanian.

