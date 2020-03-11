Suspended Aavin manager ends life

11 March 2020 21:26 IST

A 35-year-old Aavin manager on Wednesday was found hanging in his house located under Othakadai police station limits here.

The victim, C. Pugalenthi, was reportedly depressed after he was recently placed under suspension for alleged negligence of duty.

On Wednesday, his wife, Vijayalakshmi, a teacher in a government school in Sivaganga district, left for Saptur to attend a temple function. Pugalenthi, who was alone, hanged himself from a window. His body was handed over to his family after post-mortem.

Othakadai police are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.