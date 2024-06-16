ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected fault in electrical lining sparks fire in furniture unit at Kochadai

Published - June 16, 2024 07:48 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Firefighters dousing a fire that broke out at a furniture unit at Kochadai in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

A suspected fault in electrical wiring at a furniture unit near Melakkal at Kochadai here caused a fire in the building and gutted furniture and machines. on Sunday  

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police, a fault in the electrical lining-sparked the fire. Fortunately, as it was a holiday for workers, no one was present during the incident. Residents immediately informed the Fire and Rescue Services and poured water on the flames from buckets and water tankers.  

Firefighters headed by N. Suresh Kannan, Assistant District Fire Officer, rushed to the spot along with a fire bowser and water tender from Madurai fire station. 

Mr. Kannan, said another water tender was brought from Tallakulam fire station. In addition, corporation water tankers were used to douse the fire.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As the unit contained wood and plastic objects, it ignited the fire emanating more smoke. However, they were able to save many objects inside with no causalities. The damage estimation was underway by the police, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US