Suspected fault in electrical lining sparks fire in furniture unit at Kochadai

A suspected fault in electrical wiring at a furniture unit near Melakkal at Kochadai here caused a fire in the building and gutted furniture and machines. on Sunday

According to police, a fault in the electrical lining-sparked the fire. Fortunately, as it was a holiday for workers, no one was present during the incident. Residents immediately informed the Fire and Rescue Services and poured water on the flames from buckets and water tankers.

Firefighters headed by N. Suresh Kannan, Assistant District Fire Officer, rushed to the spot along with a fire bowser and water tender from Madurai fire station.

Mr. Kannan, said another water tender was brought from Tallakulam fire station. In addition, corporation water tankers were used to douse the fire.

As the unit contained wood and plastic objects, it ignited the fire emanating more smoke. However, they were able to save many objects inside with no causalities. The damage estimation was underway by the police, he added.

