Sushma’s death, great loss to fishing community: MP

Expressing shock and anguish over the sudden death of senior BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, IUML leader and local MP K. Navas Kani said her death was a great loss to the fishing community.

Mr Kani, who called on her in Delhi soon after his election, said though she was not part of the government and not keeping good health, she immediately agreed to meet him and had a lengthy discussion on the vexatious fishermen issue.

When he sought her advice and guidance on finding a lasting solution to the issue and frequent arrests by the Sri Lankan navy in the Palk Bay, she traced the origin of the problem and stressed the need for changing fishing method to ensure peace. Weaning the fishermen to deep sea fishing would be a lasting solution, she had said.

She also gave him ‘contacts’ in the High Commission of India in Colombo to secure the release of fishermen when they were arrested by the Sri Lankan navy, he said.

Fishermen leader P. Sesu Raja said Sushma had been a great strength to the fisherfolk. She helped to secure the release of hundreds of fishermen arrested by the Lankan navy. She played a vital role in securing the release of five fishermen who were implicated in a drug trafficking case and awarded death sentence. She was the first national leader who assured to protect their livelihood when she addressed BJP’s ‘Kadal Thamarai’ conference in Rameswaram, ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he said.