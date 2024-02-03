Survivors share experiences on World Cancer Day

February 03, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The World Cancer Day awareness event was held at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital on Saturday.

Dean, TKMCH, Sivakumar, faculties from Department of Oncology Amudhan, Lalitha Subramanian and Gandhimathi spoke about the need for periodic check-up for detecting the disease at an early stage so as to get complete cure.

The cancer survivors shared their experiences with the dreaded disease and the treatment they underwent.

Vice-principal, TKMCH, Kalaivaani, surgeon Rakesh Ponnaiah, general medicine professor Rajavel Murugan, doctors and nurses of TKMCH participated in the meet.

