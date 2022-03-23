Surveyors go on strike

THOOTHUKUDI

Pressing a charter of demands, 63 surveyors of the district commenced their 72-hour-long strike on Wednesday.

Demanding the filling-up of vacancies, incentives to the surveyors who worked when the COVID-19 was ravaging the State and opposing the Tamil Nadu Government’s decision to merge the ‘survey department’ with other departments, the surveyors commenced their 3-day strike on Wednesday.

After commencing their strike, the protesting surveyors staged demonstration in front of Thoothukudi Taluk Office with district president Annamalai Paramasivan leading the agitation.