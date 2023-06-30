Surveyor held on graft charge at Nagari

June 30, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST

A firka surveyor, P. Chandra (43), was caught red-handed in a trap laid by Madurai unit of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption while receiving a bribe of ₹10,000 for taking up sub-division of a land in Nagari near Madurai on Friday.

According to DVAC sources, a ward member of Sernthamangalam village panchayat, M. Senthil (37), had approached the surveyor for taking up sub-division work in two parcels of land bought by his wife. As Chandra demanded a bribe of ₹5,000 for processing each of the two pattas, Senthil lodged a complaint with the DVAC.

Based on his complaint, a team of sleuths led by Deputy Superintendent of Police M. Sathyaseelan and Inspector P.M. Suresh Prabhu laid a trap at Nagari and arrested her after she received the money.