Survey to identify families without housing facilities

December 14, 2022 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST

Ramanathapuram

A survey to identify families without proper housing facilities for providing them houses under Housing for All would be taken up in all rural areas in Ramanathapuram district.

In a statement, Collector Johny Tom Varghese said that the district administration has details of Socio-Economic Caste-wise Census-2011, Aawas Plus-2018, Kalaignar Housing Scheme (revised survey), 2021 and New Hutments Survey-2022. A survey would be done in two stages to identify families that have been left out in the above lists.

In stage one, the duplication of beneficiaries whose names are mentioned in more than one lists would be removed. In stage two, details of huts, unstable houses and houses not safe for dwelling would be taken. This survey would be done in all villages in every panchayat.

The survey would be done by a five-member team comprising panchayat president, village administrative officer, panchayat secretary, respective panchayat ward member and representative of panchayat-level federation.

He said that the committee would take up the survey till January 6, 2023 and verification would be done by January 13. The details would be uploaded in website by January 20 and the list of beneficiaries would be finalised by January 23. After publishing the details for public viewing on January 24 and 25, the list would be put for gram sabha’s consent on January 26.