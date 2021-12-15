Survey to identify encroachments begins

Survey of encroachments along surplus water outlet channel of Kadambakulam, the biggest irrigation tank under Tamirabharani irrigation system in the district, has begun.

As the channel has been strangulated by wild growth and encroachments, the excess water recently released from the waterbody submerged the Varandiyavel low-level bridge on Tiruchendur-Thoothukudi and entered nearby residential areas and farms.

After the public appealed to Minister for Fisheries Anita R. Radhakrishnan to take immediate steps to remove the encroachments and the wild growth, the survey started recently to identify illegal structures along the 17-km-long channel.

“The four survey teams involved in this exercise will complete the work within two weeks and encroachment removal will commence subsequently,” Mr. Radhakrishnan said.