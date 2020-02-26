Survey on water resources gets under way in district

Fearing a harsh summer, the district administration has begun documenting the number of available water resources in all unions as part of a survey.

The survey, which began on Tuesday, will also chart out areas where water exploitation is the most. It will also list out a plan of action for areas where there could be acute shortage.

The unions are expected to be divided into safety, semi-critical and critical zones. Although such surveys have been completed in the past years, Madurai district is expected to sail through a potential drought, thanks to good groundwater recharge, officials say.

Assistant Director (Panchayat) A. Chelladurai says Madurai East, Madurai West and Melur have had plenty of water as they are part of the Vaigai and Periyar river beds and have received plentiful wetting when water was provided for agricultural lands. Vadipatti, too, is considered a safety zone.

The areas that are likely to be affected during the summer are Kottampatti and Kallikudi unions. Since 11 panchayats in Kottampatti union are heavily dependent on rainfall and do not have any access to water from Periyar and Vaigai dams, they may be adversely affected, he said.

Since Kallikudi area is heavily filled with clay soil, it will be difficult to draw water from this union. “The intake in each house is much higher than the supply,” he added.

Collector T. G. Vinay said that for the purpose of ensuring proper water supply to critical zones, they were renovating 1,794 defunct borewells and converting them into recharge structures. “Most borewells have become defunct only because the water has gone below aquifer level. Since the basic structure is already in place, we are finding means to ensure that water is supplied effectively to these borewells through dedicated channels.”

He added that they were also taking count of the number of water bodies that could receive treated sullage water via clean inlet channels.

“The sullage can be treated through bio filters. If the tank, pond, lake or channel is receiving sewage, we will need to stop leaks and create septic tanks. All this is being mapped on a district-level drainage map,” he said.

Despite a potential difficult summer, the Collector said the district would sail through as much water had been collected in water bodies, recharging groundwater.