Survey on arid lands for development programmes to be held

April 14, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The district administration has planned to conduct a comprehensive survey for identifying the arid lands in the district and compiling the data before May-end by involving Revenue, Agriculture and Statistics Departments to carry out development works on these unused lands, Collector K. Senthil Raj said.

When farmers raised questions on the steps taken by the State government for improving these lands suitable for cultivation or some other productive purpose, farmer Subbaiah of Udangudi wanted to know about the schemes being implemented in the district for arid land development.

Agreeing with him, farmers O.A. Narayanasamy and Prem Kumar said the private firms, who possessed hundreds of acres of arid uncultivable lands, were making entries in the village records with the help of Village Administrative Officers that certain crops had been cultivated in these rain-fed lands for getting crop loss insurance.

“While these firms, even without any farming activities on their arid lands, can get a huge amount as crop loss insurance, the farmers having a few acres of lands get a small amount as insurance benefits. Hence, comprehensive database on the arid lands in the district should be created to ensure transparency and disbursal of insurance benefits to farmers and not private firms,” Mr. Narayanasamy said.

Dr. Senthil Raj replied the census on identifying the arid lands in the district by officials from Departments of Revenue, Agriculture and Statistics would be completed before the jamabhandhi in May.

“With this data, we can effectively implement arid land development programmes,” the Collector said.

When Mr. Narayanasamy urged the Collector to survey the plantain farms and houses damaged by the recent gale in Chettikurichi area, Horticulture Department officials said 13,300 plantains belonging to 94 farmers had been completely destroyed in the twister and a report in this connection would be submitted to the Collector for appropriate action.

When farmer V. Krishnamurthy of Ettaiyapuram urged the Collector to ensure due disbursal of crop loss compensation to the agriculturists who had suffered loss in 2022 – 2023 due to failed monsoon, Murugesan of Bhoothalaapuram said the crop yield or loss survey should be taken in scientific and transparent manner to ensure the disbursal of due compensation to affected farmers.

Dr. Senthil Raj said the survey techniques would be explained to the farmers for compiling crop yield or loss in the next farmers’ grievance day meeting.

When G.T. Chandrasekar of Udangudi wanted the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) not to install towers in cultivable lands to evacuate the power to be generated in Udangudi Thermal Power Station, the Collector assured that it would be considered in future.

“Since the installation of power evacuation or transmission towers in zigzag manner would result in ‘power loss’, we cannot do anything now as for as Udangudi project is concerned as most of the towers have already been installed. In future, we’ll consider it,” Dr. Senthil Raj assured.

The farmers were also informed that ₹17 crore had been allocated for refunding the deposits made in the Kurumbur Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society which is mired in funds misappropriation controversy. “Hence, the investors will get back their money very soon,” said Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies Sivagami when farmer Thamizh Mani of Kurumbur raised this question.