Survey of differently abled persons mooted

Virudhunagar

Secretary for the Department of Differently Abled Welfare, R. Lalvena, has asked the Virudhunagar district administration to take up a survey of differently abled persons to ascertain their numbers and details of distribution of Unique Disability Identity Card to ensure government welfare assistance reached them.

Chairing a meeting here on Tuesday, Mr. Lalvena said that differently abled persons were being given bank loans for their start-up. He said that the administration should take steps to ensure that they get employment in their close proximity. They should be given priority in job opportunities in private sector and a monthly special grievances meeting should be conducted for them. They should be enrolled under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Medical Insurance scheme.

Earlier, he inspected the C.S.I. School for Deaf at Satchiyapuram in Sivakasi and enquired about the training imparted to the children there. He also inspected the handicraft articles made by the differently abled youths. Collector J. Meghanth Reddy, District Revenue Officer R. Mangalaramasubramanian, Sub-collector M. Birathiviraj, and District Differently-Abled Welfare Officer Chandrasekaran were present.