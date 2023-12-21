ADVERTISEMENT

Survey of damage commences in Tirunelveli

December 21, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The bushes on the banks of Thamirabharani on North Bypass in Tirunelveli covered with garbage. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

As normalcy has almost returned in the district that witnessed the worst flood in recent times after the infamous 1992 floods, District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan has taken steps for surveying the damages caused by the deluge in every village.

According to Dr. Karthikeyan, officials from various government departments had been deputed to survey the damages caused by the floods to the properties and the infrastructure. Moreover, the public should submit the list of damages they had suffered due to rain and flood to the Village Administrative Officers concerned along with their Aadhaar numbers and the address.

Those who do not have the details to be submitted to the Village Administrative Officer or the Village Panchayat secretary may submit the soft copies through WhatsApp, the Collector said.

Related Topics

Tirunelveli / rains

