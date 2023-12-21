GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Survey of damage commences in Tirunelveli

December 21, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
The bushes on the banks of Thamirabharani on North Bypass in Tirunelveli covered with garbage.

The bushes on the banks of Thamirabharani on North Bypass in Tirunelveli covered with garbage. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

As normalcy has almost returned in the district that witnessed the worst flood in recent times after the infamous 1992 floods, District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan has taken steps for surveying the damages caused by the deluge in every village.

According to Dr. Karthikeyan, officials from various government departments had been deputed to survey the damages caused by the floods to the properties and the infrastructure. Moreover, the public should submit the list of damages they had suffered due to rain and flood to the Village Administrative Officers concerned along with their Aadhaar numbers and the address.

Those who do not have the details to be submitted to the Village Administrative Officer or the Village Panchayat secretary may submit the soft copies through WhatsApp, the Collector said.

Related Topics

Tirunelveli / rains

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.