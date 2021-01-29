Survey of crop loss incomplete: farmers

‘Nilakottai-Batlagundu belt was not covered fully’

Agriculture Department officials, while enumerating crops destroyed in the north-east monsoon and unseasonal rains for giving compensation, have were taken in the enumeration for compensation, did not cover the Nilakottai-Batlagundu belt fully, said farmers from that region.

Speaking at the monthly grievance day meeting for farmers held through video conferencing from the respective block offices of the Agriculture Department on Friday, the farmers said the survey was incomplete in many villages. “Without intimation, the survey teams arrived when we were not present. Hence, they left without taking down the details such as type of crop raised, extent of crop raised, damage, survey number, etc.,” they said

Collector M Vijayalakshmi, who presided over the meeting, said the farmers need not have apprehensions and all the damages would be taken note of as per the parameters/guidelines laid by the State government. The farmers expressed satisfaction over the Collector’s reply and wanted to know the date and time of the next visit of the officials.

Farmers from Sirumalai asked the Collector to instruct the survey team to visit their hamlets also as wild boars had destroyed their crops after the unseasonal rains. However, agriculture officials said that it has to be inspected by Forest Department officials, who would ascertain the loss.

The Nilakottai farmers wanted jasmine plants at subsidised prices.

Farmers from Natham Sathukudi said the big tank had thick growth of karuvelem trees, due to which the water could not be stored. They wanted the PWD engineers to inspect and clear them.

Joint Director Pandithurai and other officials participated in the meeting.