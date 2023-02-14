Survey in forest buffer zone completed for Ramanadhi – Jambunadhi elevated channel project

February 14, 2023 08:06 am | Updated 08:06 am IST - TENKASI

After a delay of over two years, the joint survey by the forest and the Public Works Department officials for getting the mandatory nod of the Centre and the National Board for Wildlife has been completed in the buffer zone of Kadayam Forest Range of Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR). It is done for digging the Ramanadhi – Jambunadhi elevated link channel. The project proposes to carry water to irrigate 4,000 acres of agricultural land.

As the survey started in the buffer zone of Kadayam forest area on Monday, Range Officer of Kadayam Range of KMTR Karunamurthy, Assistant Executive Engineer of PWD Muthumanickam and others surveyed the areas of the proposed channel.

The Jambunadhi feeds 4,050 acres of land in 11 village panchayatsthrough 21 tanks. Moreover, the river water, on getting stored in these ponds during the rainy season, improves groundwater table in more than 100 villages.

Unfortunately, the Jambunadhi does not get water like Ramanadhi which feeds 4,953 acres with the water stored in the Ramanadhi Dam throughout the year as the latter is gets water during southwest and northeast monsoons. Hence, former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj planned to take the Ramanadhi Dam’s surplus water through an elevated linking channel to the Jambunadhi to nourish the 4,050 acres of land. After he stepped down from the Chief Minister’s post, nobody took any effort to execute this project.

The project was revived by the previous AIADMK regime. As per the plan, the channel would be dug for 3,215 meters and the elevated channel would be constructed for about 700 meters with 2.30 meter-width and at 1.20 meter height at total estimated cost of ₹41.08 crore.

Work, which started inside the reserve forest area, was stopped on October 31, 2020, by the KMTR officials stating it could be continued only after permission from the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Chennai and the Union Government as the channel is to be dug inside the tiger sanctuary and via the buffer zone.

“As the contractor identified for this project used explosives to blast the rocks while digging the channel inside the forest area instead of using earthmovers, the work was stopped,” sources in KMTR said.

Besides acquiring 17.64 hectare private land, 3.69 acres of government poramboke land is also required for executing this project. Even though the due permissions are yet to be obtained, the PWD officials claimed last year that the project would be ready for commissioning in August 2023.

“After the project met with the hurdles, we had taken-up this problem with our party general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko. He met the Union Minister for Forest, Environment and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav in December last. Subsequently, the Union Government officials examined the proposal and raised a few queries,” said Rama Udhayasuriyan, a MDMK functionary. PWD officials have assured to respond to the queries by Wednesday, according to him.