Surveillance stepped up in Ramnad

RAMANATHAPURAM

With 14 persons testing positive to the COVID-19 virus as on Friday, the district administration had stepped up its surveillance through the health department.

Inspecting Sakkarakottai near here on Friday, Collector K Veera Raghava Rao told reporters that a total of 1,138 persons had so far been screened for the virus. Out of this, 12 had tested positive till April 23. As many as 981 persons had tested negative to the virus. The officials awaited results for 145 persons.

Among the 4,777 foreign returnees, Mr. Rao said that all the persons had completed the mandatory 28-day home quarantine.

The officials were monitoring the dwellings of the COVID-19 positive patients and their first contacts.