‘Surveillance cameras installed in 80% of railway stations across India’

TIRUNELVELI

Surveillance cameras have been fitted in more than 80% of the railway stations across the country with the Nirbhaya Fund to ensure the safety of the rail passengers, K. Ravichandran, coordinator of the Rail Passengers’ Amenities Committee, has said.

During informal chat with the reporters here on Monday after the Committee members inspected Tirunelveli Railway Junction, the passenger-friendly amenities created in the railway junction, cloak room, WiFi facility, cleanliness of the passengers’ waiting hall and the toilets, drinking water facility, operation of the escalator and the functioning of the CCTV cameras installed there, Mr. Ravichandran said the purpose behind the inspection was to improve Indian Railway’s services to the passengers while they were using the railway stations even as the Union Government was creating more facilities in the railway stations across the country under its Swachch Bharat Mission.

As the Centre was utilising the Nirbhaya Fund to install security cameras in the railway stations to ensure the safety of rail passengers, more than 80% railway stations had received the electronic eyes.

Mr. Ravichandran, who interacted with the rail passengers’ welfare association members to understand their grievances, also informed that 9 passenger trains that were operated via Tirunelveli and stopped in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak to contain the spreading of the viral infection would resume operations again within a month.

“We are planning to install complaint or suggestions boxes in the railway stations to encourage rail passengers to record their grievances and the suggestions to improve passenger-friendly facilities in the railway stations and also in the trains,” he said.

The Railway Board-appointed 7-member-Committee will inspect 12 railway stations under the Madurai Division of Southern Railways – Tirunelveli, Tiruchendur, Thoothukudi, Paramakkudi, Manamadurai, Ramanathapuram, Rameswaram, Karaikkudi, Devakottai, Sivaganga, Madurai, Dindigul and Palani within next three days and recommend for remedial measures to be taken to improve the passenger-friendly ambience in the railway stations.