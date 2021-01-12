Four surrender in murder case

SIVAGANGA

12 January 2021 21:22 IST

Four persons surrendered in a Judicial Magistrate Court in Mudukalathur in Ramanathapuram district in connection with a murder case reported in Manamadurai three days ago.

Police said that three teams comprising DSP Sundaramanickam was formed after a five-member armed gang attacked two persons - Arulnathan alias Minor Mani (27) of Manamadurai and his accomplice Vinod Kanna (26) of Velur village near here. They were sitting in a tea shop opposite the Manamadurai court buildings when the armed gang attacked them. Arulnathan died on the spot while Vinodkanna was taken to a private hospital in Madurai.

A hunt was launched to nab the accused. As the police were discreetly probing, the accused surrendered in the court. A senior officer said that a brawl at a liquor shop between the two groups had resulted in the murder.

The police identified the accused as Mithun Manikam (21) of Kamarajapuram Madurai, Vasanth Saran (21) of Manamadurai, Sankar (20), Tirupachethi Rajkumar (22). It is said that when they were consuming liquor at a bar in Navathavu near Manamadurai, Arulnathan reportedly asked Mithun as to why he came here from Madurai to consume liquor and teased him. Irritated, he planned an assault in which Arulnathan died, the officer said.