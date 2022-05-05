Surprise checks of autorickshaws held

Regional Transport Officer of Madurai North S. Selvam and Assistant Commissioner of Police -Traffic A. Thirumalai Kumar conduct a joint check of autorickshaws in Madurai on Thursday.. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Regional Transport Offices and Madurai City Traffic Police have booked around 500 cases against autorickshaw drivers for altering seating arrangements in their vehicles and lack of fare meters and other violations of Motor Vehicle Rules.

In the surprise checks conducted across the city on Thursday, the RTOs detained 11 vehicles and imposed a fine of ₹1.25 lakh on 68 vehicles for various violations such as absence of fare meters, lack of fitness certificates, altering seating arrangements, lack of vehicle insurance and permits and driving licence.

The RTOs also booked 11 autos for overloading the vehicles with additional passengers that posed danger to the safety of passengers, Madurai North RTO S. Selvam said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) A. Tirumalai Kumar said that it was a routine check for autorickshaws.

The police also booked for the same violations, along with rash driving, overspeeding, obstructing traffic flow and allowing passengers to share driver's seat.