Surprise checks keep officials on their toes

The surprise checks being conducted by Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish to ascertain the quality and quantity of ‘kudimaramathu’ works in the district have so far yielded good results.

The inspections follow the visit of Additional Secretary, Public Works department, M. Balaji to the district in the first week of July when he held out the assurance that the quality of 185 ‘kudimaramathu’ works, taken up on an outlay of ₹49.30 crore, would be ensured at every level of execution.

The works would give new lease of life to irrigation tanks and a good number of supply channels in the Tamirabharani, Chittar, Kothaiyar and Vaippar basins, he said.

He also encouraged ‘real farmers’ to become members of associations in executing the work taken up in their area.

Subsequently, Ms. Shilpa began inspection of ‘kudimaramathu’ works without informing the officials concerned while alerting farmers to assemble in a particular place for a brief interaction to understand the quantum of the work completed so far and its quality.

The exercise has yielded desirable results in the ‘kudimaramathu’ works.

For instance, when she went to Courtallam on Saturday to flag off Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation’s boating services at Vennamadaikkulam near Five Falls, the Collector, after participating in the scheduled programme, went to Kadayanallur to review ongoing ‘kudimaramathu’ works at Nainaragaram, Kodikurichi and Aayikudi. The officials were under the impression that she was returning to Tirunelveli.

Only after sensing the Collector’s intention behind travelling towards Kadayanallur, the PWD officials managed to reach the spot to explain to her about the progress of the work even as Ms. Shilpa interacted with the farmers to ascertain the facts. After inspecting ₹53.50 lakh-worth work at Rajavinkulam at Kodikurichi, she visited Therkkumarichikatti tank at Nainaragaram, where the water body was being desilted on an outlay of ₹57 lakh.

The Collector also went to Aayikudi village where Nallathanneerpettaikulam is being renovated at the cost of ₹30 lakh under the ‘kudimaramathu’ works. She asked the farmers to ensure completion of the work in a qualitative manner before September.

“Although we have assigned officials in the rank of deputy collectors to inspect the ‘kudimaramathu’ works in the district, the quality should be ensured so that increased quantity of water can be stored. Hence I am making the surprise visits,” said Ms. Shilpa, who encouragesd farmers to plant as many trees in their village, particularly in areas close to water bodies under renovation, under Jal Shakthi Abhiyan programme.

When Ms. Shilpa, during her recent inspection at Aavudaiyaanur, received a few adverse comments from farmers on the ‘kudimaramathu’ work, she made it clear that the surprise check would be intensified until the works were executed to the satisfaction of the farmers in a transparent manner. “Those who refuse to ensure transparency and quality will have to face corrective measures,” she warned.

“When ‘kudimaramathu’ works were taken up last year, we, the farmers had to silently watch the work as we were not even allowed to air our views or suggestions. This time, the Collector has given a new dimension to the works.

Besides inspecting the work surprisingly to check the quality of work, she gets positive ideas from us, which is quite encouraging,” says S.T. Shaik Maideen, a farmer from Vadakarai near Shencottai.

Meanwhile, Ms. Shilpa also roped in a few sponsors to desilt the Vaeinthaankulam around the new bus-stand, which remained neglected for the past several decades. It would play a great role in recharging groundwater in this region.

With the technical assistance of Anna University, the work has been taken up with the sponsors funding the exercise.