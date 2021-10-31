Surprise checks conducted for joined crackers

Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district administration conducted massive inspection of cracker shops to check whether joined crackers, banned by Supreme Court, were being stocked and sold ahead of Deepavali.

A total of 11 teams, led by Virudhunagar Collector, J. Meghanath Reddy, conducted simultaneous checks at the fireworks shops across the district on Sunday.

"We found that 1,500 boxes of joined crackers were stocked in 63 places in the district and seized them," the Collector said.

District Revenue Officer, Revenue Divisional Officers, Sub-Collector and Tahsildars conduced the check.

All the shops were warned not to repeat stocking of joined crackers failing which would attract penal action, the Collector said. He added that the shops had already started returning joined crackers as the district administration had already sent warning message two days back.

The Supreme Court in its direction on October 29 had banned joined crackers and fireworks made with Barium Nitratre. The Collector said that transporting and bursting of joined crackers were also banned.