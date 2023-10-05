HamberMenu
Surprise checks by DVAC in properties of suspended GM of DIC in Tirunelveli

October 05, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The police attached to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption unit conducted surprise checks in the properties linked to a suspended General Manager of District Industries Centre (DIC) here on Thursday.

After serving as General Manager of DIC, Tirunelveli, Murugesh was transferred to Kallakurichi district. When corruption charges were levelled against him, Murugesh was placed under suspension after preliminary investigations reportedly yielded sufficient evidence against him.

Against this backdrop, the DVAC police, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Escol and Inspector Gnana Robin, conducted surprise checks in his house at Rahmath Nagar and a few more places in Palayamkottai on Thursday.

“Documents showing properties worth several crores of rupees have been recovered during the raid. These immovable properties are located in various places across Tamil Nadu,” said an officer privy to the investigation.

