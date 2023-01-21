ADVERTISEMENT

Surprise check conducted in Palayamkottai Central Prison

January 21, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A surprise check was conducted at the Palayamkottai Central Prison on Saturday following information about consumption of ganja and banned tobacco products by the inmates.  Led by Deputy Commissioner V.R. Srinivasan and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Palayamkottai, Pradeep, six police inspectors and 47 police constables started the search operation in the cells of Palayamkottai Central Prison at 6 a.m. on Saturday. They also checked the kitchen and other places of the jail. However, the two-hour-long search operation did not yield anything banned, police sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US