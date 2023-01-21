HamberMenu
Surprise check conducted in Palayamkottai Central Prison

January 21, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A surprise check was conducted at the Palayamkottai Central Prison on Saturday following information about consumption of ganja and banned tobacco products by the inmates.  Led by Deputy Commissioner V.R. Srinivasan and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Palayamkottai, Pradeep, six police inspectors and 47 police constables started the search operation in the cells of Palayamkottai Central Prison at 6 a.m. on Saturday. They also checked the kitchen and other places of the jail. However, the two-hour-long search operation did not yield anything banned, police sources said.

