Surplus water in Kanniyakumari goes to sea while Radhapuram thirsts for water

Owing to the recent downpour thousands of cusecs of surplus water goes into the sea in Kanniyakumari even as over five lakh population and thousands of acres of land in nearby Radhapuram are desperately in need of water, especially for drinking.

Over 15,000 acres of land in Radhapuram, a rain shadow region, requires water. Since this entire region is situated close to the coastline, the intrusion of seawater into the land has already made the groundwater brackish which cannot be used for drinking.

If the surplus water of the Kanniyakumari district, now being wasted into the sea, can be diverted to Radhapuram, it can be stored in 52 irrigation tanks in the taluk. When late Chief Minister K. Kamaraj saw the surplus water of Petchipaarai Dam going waste, he increased the height of the dam from 42 feet to 48 feet so as to give the extra 6 feet water (3.75 TMC water) to the dry region of Radhapuram by digging the 28.80 Km-long Radhapuram Channel. Even though all 52 irrigation tanks in Radhapuram taluk are filled-up with Petchipaarai water, it will cause the depletion of only 1 TMC of water in the reservoir.

Hence, surplus water from Petchipaarai dam would be released in Radhapuram channel by diverting the water at Nilappaarai near Azhagappapuram in Kanniyakuamri district. The water being released in Radhapuram Channel would fill-up 52 irrigation tanks that nourish 1,013 acres of land. Another 15,987 acres of land would also get benefited from the water being released in the Radhapuram Channel.

In June last year, when releasing water in Radhapuram channel Speaker M. Appavu, who is also the MLA of Radhapuram Assembly segment, said water to be released up to October 31 this year will benefit 17,000 acres of cultivable land in Radhapuram Taluk this time. He appealed to the Water Resources Organisation officials to maintain the 52 irrigation tanks periodically and release Petchipaarai dam’s surplus water in Radhapuram channel to fill the tanks whenever storage level of the dam crosses 42 feet.

“However, the release of the surplus water of Petchipaarai dam was stopped within a week following politically motivated protest threats issued by the farmers of eastern Kanniyakumari district. Hence, only 4 of the 52 irrigation tanks now have 10% water. Even though the surplus water is now flowing waste into the sea after recent rains, the officials are not ready to divert the water to our dry region. Even though the dams of Kanniyakumari districts now have sufficient water and most of the systemized and non-systemized tanks are almost full, the water is not being given to us as per the Government Order issued in June 15 last. Consequently, the surplus water is flowing waste into the sea,” said Esakkiappan, president of Pazhavoor Village Development Committee as this village is also one of the beneficiary hamlets of the water being released in Radhapuram channel.

Since the irrigation tanks are dry and the groundwater available in this region is salty, deep borewells were sunk in each village panchayat of Radhapuram Assembly segment. However, the alarmingly fallen groundwater table has triggered drinking water crisis in Radhapuram taluk now even as thousands of cusecs of water is going waste into the sea.

“If 150 cusecs of this surplus water is released in Radhapuram channel for just 20 days, we can fill all 52 tanks. Since the dams of Kanniyakumari district now have satisfactory storage level, the officials should give us water,” said Balakrishnan of Kannankulam.