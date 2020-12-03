Surplus water from Vandiyur tank in Madurai discharged into the Vaigai

Currently, the PWD is discharging 125 cusecs of water

With the water storage in Vandiyur tank reaching its optimum level, the Public Works Department (PWD) is currently releasing 125 cusecs of water from the tank into the Vaigai river. The surplus water from the tank is being discharged into the Vaigai for the first time after 2018, say PWD officials.

M. Pavazhakannan, Executive Engineer, Periyar Main Canal, Melur Division, said that the water level in the tank reached its maximum level on December 1. Vandiyur tank, which is one of the largest tanks in the city, receives water from multiple chains of tanks.

Though the tank has lost its original ayacut, the storage of water in the tank helps to recharge the groundwater table in nearby areas.

D. Raghavan, president of Gomathipuram-Thendral Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association, said that there was a drastic improvement in the ground water table in nearby areas over the past few years. “As a result, people spend less money in purchasing water from private tankers,” he said.

However, the disposal of untreated sewage from residences into channels and water bodies that drain into the Vandiyur tank, is a major point of concern which needs to be addressed, said Mr. Raghavan. “The tank is an important biodiversity spot which attracts many birds,” he added.