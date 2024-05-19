ADVERTISEMENT

Surplus water from Pechiparai dam released in Tamirabharani river, says Kanniyakumari Collector

Published - May 19, 2024 01:40 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

Following heavy rains, the district had been experiencing steady inflow into the reservoirs

L Srikrishna
L Srikrishna

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: A. Shaikmohideen

Kanniyakumari District Collector P.N. Sridhar has appealed to the public to stay away from river bed as the PWD authorities have released 500 cusecs of surplus water from Pechiparai dam into the Tamirabharani river on May 19.

Following heavy rains, the district had been experiencing steady inflow into the reservoirs. As the storage level reached its peak, the authorities have released 500 cusecs of water from Pechiparai dam at 10 a.m. in the river. Announcements have already been made for the benefit of the residents. The tourists, who visited the river for a swim, shall stay away until further orders.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

weather news

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US