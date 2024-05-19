GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Surplus water from Pechiparai dam released in Tamirabharani river, says Kanniyakumari Collector

Following heavy rains, the district had been experiencing steady inflow into the reservoirs

Published - May 19, 2024 01:40 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

L Srikrishna
L Srikrishna
Representational file image.

| Photo Credit: A. Shaikmohideen

Kanniyakumari District Collector P.N. Sridhar has appealed to the public to stay away from river bed as the PWD authorities have released 500 cusecs of surplus water from Pechiparai dam into the Tamirabharani river on May 19.

Following heavy rains, the district had been experiencing steady inflow into the reservoirs. As the storage level reached its peak, the authorities have released 500 cusecs of water from Pechiparai dam at 10 a.m. in the river. Announcements have already been made for the benefit of the residents. The tourists, who visited the river for a swim, shall stay away until further orders.

