Surplus water from Manjalar dam being released into river

Published - September 29, 2024 05:38 pm IST - Theni

The Hindu Bureau
Manjalar dam in Theni district.

Manjalar dam in Theni district. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Manjalar dam has been receiving copious inflow following heavy rain reported in its catchment areas in the district on Saturday.

Water Resources Department has been releasing the entire inflow of 184 cusecs into the river as a precautionary measure.

With the catchment areas of the dam receiving good rainfall since May, the dam water has been brimming since then.

With its full level being 57 feet, the water had crossed 55 feet even in June 2024 after issuing the third and the final flood warning.

As the dam has got water to its full capacity ahead of the northeast monsoon, water level is being maintained at 55 feet to provide a cushion space of two feet.

The release of water in the last couple of months has filled up all the six tanks under Manjalar dam.

As the Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in the region for the next few days, the WRO has warned people downstream the dam against going near the river

Water from Manjalar dam could be released for irrigation on October 15.

The copious storage in the dam could help irrigation of 5,259 acres of ayacut in Periyakulam taluk of Theni and Nilakottai taluk of Dindigul districts.

