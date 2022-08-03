Surplus water being released from Vaigai dam

Water gushing from Vaigai dam near Andipatti in Theni district on Wednesday.

August 03, 2022 19:35 IST

Water release increased to 2,656 cusecs by 4 p.m. on Wednesday

Release of surplus water from Vaigai dam began on Wednesday morning after the storage level inched to 70 feet as against the maximum level of 71 ft. Water Resources Organisation (WRO) officials released the water at 9.20 a.m.

Though the initial release was only 1,190 cusecs, it was gradually stepped up to 2,656 cusecs by 4 p.m. The entire inflow of water would be released into the river to maintain the level at the dam at 70 ft., an engineer said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The water could be used to fill up tanks through various regulators downstream Vaigai dam up to Ramanathapuram based on the requirement and following the rules of water sharing in various reaches.

Due to widespread rainfall in the southern districts in the last few days, release of water for irrigation in Theni, Dindigul, Madurai and Sivaganga districts has not been necessitated.

The WRO had already issued warning to the people living along Vaigai river course to not get closer to the river.

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Wednesday morning stood at 134.80 ft. (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 2,254 cusecs and a discharge of 1,866 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,573 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was (in mm): Mullaperiyar dam 14.6, Thekkadi 9.6, Uthamapalayam 8.3, Veerapandi 6, Kodaikanal 4.2, Sothuparai dam 4, Shanmuganadhi dam and Elumalai 3.4 each, Vaigai dam 3.2, Gudalur 2.2 and Manjalar dam 1.