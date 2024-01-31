Surplus budget of ₹10.87 crore presented in Thoothukudi Corporation

January 31, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Mayor Jegan Periyasamy tabled a ₹10.87-crore surplus budget of the Corporation for the financial year 2024 – 2025 on Wednesday.

Presenting the budget in the Corporation council meeting held here in the presence of Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar, Mr. Jegan said the urban civic body would get ₹ 42 crore as revenue through property tax and miscellaneous taxes, ₹ 7.10 crore from stamp duty and entertainment tax, ₹ 59 crore from the State Government, ₹ 18 crore from 15th Finance Commission grant and ₹ 26 crore through other revenues.

In all, the Corporation would get ₹ 153.29 crore as revenue during the fiscal 2024 – 2025.

The Corporation would have to spend ₹ 152.75 crore for salary, pension, administrative expenses, maintenance of roads and buildings, operation of vehicles etc.

Another ₹ 52.38 crore would be received as revenue through drinking water tax and other taxes being collected as ‘utility fee’. After spending towards operation and maintenance of drinking water supply systems and other expenses related to the functioning of the Corporation, the urban local body would get ₹ 7.06 crore as surplus fund.

Through the education cess and allied taxes, the Corporation would get ₹ 6.49 crore as revenue and ₹ 3.22 crore would have to be spent for construction and maintenance of school buildings.

“So, the Corporation will get surplus revenue of ₹ 10.87 crore after the projected expenses,” Mr. Jegan said.

In the ordinary meeting held after the budget presentation, 17 proposals were passed n the council meeting. As Mr. Dinesh Kumar was honoured by the Election Commission of India for having enrolled more number of young voters from Thoothukudi Corporation, Mr. Jegan and the councillors feted the Commissioner.

When councillor Manthiramoorthy of AIADMK wanted the Corporation to waive the property tax and house tax as the public had suffered a lot in the recent floods, Mr. Jegan said any decision regarding the waiver of tax would have to be taken by the State Government and not the Corporation.