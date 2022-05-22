Surgical dressing association to close down powerlooms from May 25

Powerlooms in Chatrapatti in Virudhunagar district, to close from May 25 protesting against soaring price of cotton. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Surgical Dressing Manufacturers' Association has decided to close down over 5,000 powerlooms in and around Chatrapatti near here for a week from May 25 protesting against the ever- increasing price of yarn.

As a result over 10,000 workers working in powerlooms in Chatrapatti, Samsigapuram and Sankarapandiyapuram would face job loss from May 25 to 31, said the association president N. Senthilraj.

He said that the price of the 40s count yarn which was around ₹200 in February has now gone up to ₹400.

"We cannot absorb such a steep hiike in the price of the raw material," Mr. Senthilraj said.

Stating that the price of yarn was increasing at least twice a week, he said the producers were not able to fix the selling price of surgical cotton for short term and long term business deals.

Usually the government hospitals would seek a fixed rate for surgical cotton for at least two years.

Similarly, the private and corporate hospitals would like to have a deal in the price of surgical cotton for at least one year. With the price of yarn increasing every week, the producers are unable to commit at a fixed price for longer duration. ‘We will incur huge loss, if we agree for a fixed price based on the present yarn price. We sell our goods for a paltry margin,” he said.

The surgical dressing manufacturers association and its exporters association have decided to close down the powerlooms pressing for preventing hoarding of cotton. The private players were holding cotton only to create an artificial demand and their by keep increasing the yarn price, the association complained.