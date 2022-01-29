Surgery performed at better-equipped Natham GH

Doctors at the Government Hospital here have performed a surgery on a 31-year-old man with multiple fractures, thanks to better infrastructure and availability of specialists and other manpower. Usually, these cases are referred either to Dindigul GH or Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

Raja from Tirumayam taluk in Pudukottai district met with an accident while riding a two-wheeler a fortnight ago. He was admitted to the Natham GH and was treated under Chief Minister’s Innuyir Kappom scheme. A team of doctors led by surgeon Vasudevan performed the surgery on January 21.

The patient showed signs of recovery and would be able to resume his normal activities soon, said chief civil surgeon Jeeva Jothi.