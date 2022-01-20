Surgery for cleft palate performed at Virudhunagar GH

The baby, who underwent surgery for cleft palate, with the team tof doctors of Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital.

Virudhunagar

20 January 2022 19:40 IST

For the first-time ever, Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital successfully performed a cleft palate reconstruction surgery on a 18-month old boy recently.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, Dean J. Sangumani said the child felt better after it was discharged a week ago.“The congenital cleft palate was leading to frequent cold and choking while being fed.”

The boy’s parents, Marimuthu and Mareeswari of Sevalpatti near Vembakottai, brought their son, Tamil Selvan, to the hospital.After diagnosis, the Dean advised surgery at the hospital.A team of doctors, including Head of the Department of Surgery, Tirumalai Kannan, Head of Department of Anaesthesia, Sekar, and plastic surgeon, Arun Kumar, performed the surgery and corrected the congenital defect in the child.

The surgery that could cost around Rs. 1 lakh was done free of cost under the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance scheme, Dr. Sangumani said.

The Government hospital, upon getting upgraded as GMC hospital, had received advanced medical equipment and experts in different departments to give best treatment to patients People with cleft lips and palate could come to the hospital to get free treatment under the insurance scheme, he added.