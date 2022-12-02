Surgeons remove 60 kg of foreign particles from cow’s intestine

December 02, 2022 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - MADURA

The Hindu Bureau

The cow which got a new lease of life after about 60 kg of foreign particles were removed from its intestine at Government Veterinary Polyclinic in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

After a four-hour surgery, a team of doctors at Government Veterinary Polyclinic in Madurai removed about 60 kg of foreign particles from the intestine of a cow, giving it a new lease of life.

In November, the owner of the Gir breed cow from North Masi Street visited the polyclinic complaining that the cow’s stomach was swollen and the animal was showing poor appetite. The breed is known for its high milk yield. Sometime in September, the cow had given birth to a calf, but even after two months its stomach remained hard.

On November 21, the cow was brought to the clinic for physical examination and later an X-ray and an ultra sound scan were done. As the internal investigation revealed the presence of foreign objects, a team of doctors — Chief Clinical Surgeon K. Vairavasamy, S.R. Muthuram, Muthuraman, Arivalagan and Vijaykumar — performed a surgery on the cow on November 22. “It was a complicated surgery, as the plastic particles that the cow had ingested had turned into tightly knotted balls lining the intestine. We had to delicately remove them,” said Dr. Vairavasamy.

The doctors also found that the cow had swallowed bolts, coins, nails and mango seeds which too had to be removed. After the surgery, the animal regained its health quickly and was discharged on Friday.

Dr. Vairavasamy said proper segregation of waste at source and proper care by owners alone could help prevent such complications.

