ADVERTISEMENT

Surgeons from Chennai to perform surgery on boy attacked in Nanguneri: Health Minister

August 13, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Srikrishna L 2193

After discussing with a team of doctors at the Tirunelveli Government Medical College and Hospital, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said surgeons from the Stanley Government Medical College Hospital, Chennai, would perform a surgery on the boy, who was attacked in Nanguneri and admitted for treatment.

The boy was hacked by his classmates two days ago. After examination, it was proposed that the surgeons would be brought in to perform a surgery on his palm, doctors said.

Earlier, Legislative Assembly Speaker M. Appavu and Minister Kayalvizhi Selvaraj had enquired with the doctors about the boy’s health.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US