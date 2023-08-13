Surgeons from Chennai to perform surgery on boy attacked in Nanguneri: Health Minister

August 13, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

After discussing with a team of doctors at the Tirunelveli Government Medical College and Hospital, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said surgeons from the Stanley Government Medical College Hospital, Chennai, would perform a surgery on the boy, who was attacked in Nanguneri and admitted for treatment.

The boy was hacked by his classmates two days ago. After examination, it was proposed that the surgeons would be brought in to perform a surgery on his palm, doctors said.

Earlier, Legislative Assembly Speaker M. Appavu and Minister Kayalvizhi Selvaraj had enquired with the doctors about the boy’s health.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.