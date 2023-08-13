HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Surgeons from Chennai to perform surgery on boy attacked in Nanguneri: Health Minister

August 13, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Srikrishna L 2193

After discussing with a team of doctors at the Tirunelveli Government Medical College and Hospital, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said surgeons from the Stanley Government Medical College Hospital, Chennai, would perform a surgery on the boy, who was attacked in Nanguneri and admitted for treatment.

The boy was hacked by his classmates two days ago. After examination, it was proposed that the surgeons would be brought in to perform a surgery on his palm, doctors said.

Earlier, Legislative Assembly Speaker M. Appavu and Minister Kayalvizhi Selvaraj had enquired with the doctors about the boy’s health.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.