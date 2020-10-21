Supreme sacrifice of police personnel remembered

Commissioner of Police, Madurai City, Prem Anand Sinha, paying tributes to police personnel on Wednesday.

Madurai

21 October 2020 21:32 IST

Senior police officials led the force in paying tributes to fallen personnel on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day on Wednesday.

Inspector General of Police (South Zone) S. Murugan, Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Madurai Range) S. Rajendiran, Superintendent of Police, Madurai rural district, Sujit Kumar and other officials laid wreaths at the memorial at Armed Reserve Ground.

Madurai Range Deputy Commandant of Home Guard also remembered the police personnel who made supreme sacrifice.

The occasion was marked by a gun salute to 264 police personnel who died between September 1 and August 31.

Around 300 police personnel, including women, took part in a run flagged off by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) R. Shiva Prasad. The event was organised by the city police.

Police officials also visited the homes of nine police personnel, who died in line of duty since 1965, and paid their respects.