Supreme Court-monitored probe into Manipur riots sought

June 30, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

While terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “distressing silence” on Manipur riots as “the most intolerable violence” unleashed on victims, the People’s Citizenship Protection Movement has demanded for constitution of Supreme Court-monitored probe into it.

The members said on Thursday that the endless violence in Manipur for nearly two months, had consumed the lives of more than 120 innocents while more than 6,000 houses had been reduced into ashes. The targeted attacks had demolished more than 350 places of worship. More than 50,000 people including women and the children, who were forced to flee their homes like refugees in their homeland, had sought asylum in the army barracks.

Even after the media had unmasked the religious fanatics’ role in the ongoing conflict between Meiteis and Kukis and the religious outfits’ prolonged planning for triggering State-wide violence of this magnitude, the BJP ruling Manipur was unleashing hate campaign against the Tribes of the State only to worsen the situation further, the members said.

The meeting also recalled the arrest of 84-year-old Jesuit priest Rev. Fr. Stan Swami under UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act 1967) for having waged valiant battle to protect the rights of Tribes and his “unjust imprisonment”. Since the UAPA is being misused by the investigation agencies against the rights activists, those who had been detained under this draconian law and languishing behind the bars without any legal remedy, should be released and the UAPA repealed, said the meeting, which was attended by good number of Jesuit priests including Rev. Fr. Henry Jerome, Rector, St. Xavier’s Educational Institutions in Palayamkottai, advocates and rights activists.

Pressing these demands, the members will stage demonstration at Vannarpet on July 5, the meeting resolved.

